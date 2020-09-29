Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BNP Paribas currently has $140.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an above average rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,993.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Apple by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 117,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,303,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $475,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,114,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in Apple by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 44,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

