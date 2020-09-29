Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $121.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apple shares have outperformed the S&P 500 year to date. The company is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Apple Music, video, and cloud services. Moreover, Apple devices also continued to gain traction among enterprises, particularly healthcare providers. The company expects fiscal fourth-quarter iPhone sales to benefit from strong demand for iPhone SE. Further, Apple stated that sale of new iPhones will begin a few weeks later against the usual late September. It also expects iPad and Mac to post strong year-over-year growth but lower economic activity will hurt AppleCare and advertising businesses. Moreover, increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store is a headwind. The company didn’t provide any guidance due to the pandemic-triggered uncertainty.”

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,687,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,993.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 117,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,303,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $475,555,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 11.6% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $4,114,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 44,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

