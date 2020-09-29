Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in September

Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

