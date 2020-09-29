Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in September

Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.
Appen Company Profile
