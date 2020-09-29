AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $278-284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.48 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,814.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

