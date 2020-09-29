ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Short Interest Down 57.4% in September

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 4,579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 999,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 978,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 4,736.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 594,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 million, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.05.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

