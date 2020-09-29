Analyzing Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) and Baristas Coffee (NYSE:BCCI)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) and Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Shake Shack has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baristas Coffee has a beta of 6.3, meaning that its stock price is 530% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shake Shack 3 13 4 0 2.05 Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shake Shack presently has a consensus price target of $57.82, indicating a potential downside of 15.59%. Given Shake Shack’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Shake Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Shake Shack shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shake Shack $594.52 million 4.76 $19.83 million $0.72 95.14 Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 121.97 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Shake Shack has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shake Shack -1.64% -1.40% -0.48% Baristas Coffee -1,529.58% N/A -44.98%

Summary

Shake Shack beats Baristas Coffee on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks. Shake Shack Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

