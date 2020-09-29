Analyzing Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) & Metro One Development (NYSE:MTRO)

Metro One Development (OTCMKTS:MTRO) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Metro One Development and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro One Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 13 5 0 2.15

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.16%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Metro One Development.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metro One Development and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise $29.14 billion 0.41 $1.05 billion $1.77 5.28

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Metro One Development has a beta of -115.27, indicating that its share price is 11,627% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metro One Development and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise N/A 11.51% 3.55%

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Metro One Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metro One Development Company Profile

Metro One Development, Inc. operates as an interactive media display development company in Canada. It specializes in touchless, gestureÂ-hand, and body motion enabled software solutions that provide a new way of interfacing with consumers. The company was formerly known as On the Go Healthcare, Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Development, Inc. in April 2008. Metro One Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP. It also offers data center networking products, such as top-of-rack switches, core switches, and open networking switches; and operational services, advisory and professional services, and communications and media solutions. The Intelligent Edge segment provides solutions for mobility and Internet of things, as well as enterprise networking and security solutions for businesses campus and branch environments under the Aruba brand. This segment also offers wired and wireless local area network products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, routers; and software products, including network management, network access control, analytics and assurance, and location services software. The Financial Services segment offers various flexible investment solutions, which comprise leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to enable the creation of unique technology deployment models and acquire complete IT solutions. The Corporate Investments segment is involved in Hewlett Packard labs and various business incubation activities. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises. It has strategic alliance with ABB Ltd. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

