Analyzing Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) and Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Selecta Biosciences and Aprea Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aprea Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 410.75%. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $35.80, suggesting a potential upside of 58.06%. Given Selecta Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Selecta Biosciences is more favorable than Aprea Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Aprea Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences $6.68 million 39.78 -$55.35 million ($1.22) -2.03 Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$28.06 million ($4.67) -4.85

Aprea Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Selecta Biosciences. Aprea Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selecta Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Aprea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences N/A -1,206.08% -83.19% Aprea Therapeutics N/A -67.57% -41.86%

Summary

Selecta Biosciences beats Aprea Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chronic refractory gout. It is also developing SEL-403, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with malignant pleural or peritoneal mesothelioma. In addition, the company engages in the development of gene therapy product candidates that are in preclinical development for rare inborn errors of metabolism, including SEL-302, a therapy program for the treatment methylmalonic academia; and SEL-313, a product candidate to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Spark Therapeutics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and BIND Therapeutics, Inc.; and a strategic partnership with Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics for adeno-associated virus gene therapies in the areas of high medical need. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. It has commenced a Phase 3 clinical trial in p53 mutant MDS and completed enrollment in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in p53 mutant MDS and AML with APR-246 and azacitidine; and additional Phase 1/2 trials of APR-246 in MDS and AML in combination with approved anti-cancer therapies, as well as developing next generation p53 reactivators. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

