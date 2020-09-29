Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC):

9/23/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

9/11/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

9/11/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/2/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. 1,817,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,041,422. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

