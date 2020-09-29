Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spotify (SPOT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) recently:
- 9/28/2020 – Spotify was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 9/14/2020 – Spotify is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2020 – Spotify was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.
- 9/9/2020 – Spotify is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2020 – Spotify was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/5/2020 – Spotify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “
NYSE:SPOT traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.32. 24,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,718. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $299.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.24 and its 200-day moving average is $205.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.
