Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spotify (SPOT)

9/28/2020 – Spotify was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/14/2020 – Spotify is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Spotify was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

9/9/2020 – Spotify is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Spotify was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2020 – Spotify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

NYSE:SPOT traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.32. 24,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,718. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $299.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.24 and its 200-day moving average is $205.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 4,890.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 3.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at $224,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spotify by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Spotify by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

