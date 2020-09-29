Analysts Set Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Target Price at $8.38

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZAGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Zagg alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zagg by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zagg during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zagg by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 390,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 263,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zagg during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Zagg during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zagg stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,180. Zagg has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.26. Zagg had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zagg will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.