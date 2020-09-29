Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $1.28. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $5.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.00.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $498.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,224. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.91.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total value of $1,764,741.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $74,757,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 389,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.