Analysts Expect Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.24 Million

Brokerages expect Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) to report sales of $547.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $554.40 million. Snap posted sales of $446.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $26.00. 376,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,766,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,547,084 shares of company stock worth $101,322,891 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Snap by 180.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

