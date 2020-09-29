Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.06). NeoGenomics posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 81,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,105,358.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,469.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $291,738.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,006 shares of company stock worth $9,876,071. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after buying an additional 35,844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 98,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.49. 1,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,108. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

