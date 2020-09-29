Analysts Expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.09). Liberty Media Formula One Series C reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock remained flat at $$35.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.32. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

