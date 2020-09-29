Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,389. The company has a market capitalization of $278.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $176,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 147,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

