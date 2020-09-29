Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $4.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to post $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.92 and the highest is $4.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $4.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $12.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $18.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 59,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $140.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,766. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

