Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 388.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.42).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 151.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,226,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,940 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,915,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 811,649 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,137,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $11.56. 3,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,296. The stock has a market cap of $353.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.43. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.42 and a quick ratio of 23.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.