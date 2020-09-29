Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 388.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.42).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 151.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,226,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,940 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,915,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 811,649 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,137,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $11.56. 3,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,296. The stock has a market cap of $353.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.43. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.42 and a quick ratio of 23.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

