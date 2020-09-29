Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce sales of $70.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $71.23 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $64.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $295.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $304.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $341.74 million, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $346.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HLNE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 45.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,240,000 after acquiring an additional 763,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $20,912,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,496,000 after buying an additional 201,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after acquiring an additional 147,411 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLNE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.65. 2,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,073. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

