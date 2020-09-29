Analysts Expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Archrock posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archrock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. 47,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. Archrock has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $867.22 million, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 2.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archrock by 89.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 155,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Archrock by 12.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Archrock by 29.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

