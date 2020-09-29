Analysts Anticipate Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tiziana Life Sciences.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $214.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.