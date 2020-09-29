Analysts Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post $7.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce earnings of $7.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $6.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $28.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.33 to $31.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $32.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $36.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $591.19.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.66, for a total transaction of $742,005.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,973 shares in the company, valued at $21,731,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,943 shares of company stock worth $105,234,278 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $573.58. 3,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $272.02 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

