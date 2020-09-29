Analysts Anticipate Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Laureate Education reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 22,744.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 360,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 90.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 572,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 10.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 5.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 924,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.88. 25,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.