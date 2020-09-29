Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

HAL opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 62.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Halliburton by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

