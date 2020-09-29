Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABTX shares. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $470.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.27. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,482.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E. Raimundo Riojas purchased 8,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $204,779.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $312,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

