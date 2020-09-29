Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 189.4% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMPG stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Amplitech Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About Amplitech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, AmpliTech, Inc, designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers. The company's products consist of radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, including low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems, such as Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; oscillators comprising phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out frequencies in communication systems.

