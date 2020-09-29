AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) & Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Critical Review

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

AmeriCold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. AmeriCold Realty Trust pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Storage pays out 74.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AmeriCold Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Public Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

AmeriCold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AmeriCold Realty Trust and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriCold Realty Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 Public Storage 5 5 2 0 1.75

AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $39.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.49%. Public Storage has a consensus price target of $218.92, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Given AmeriCold Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AmeriCold Realty Trust is more favorable than Public Storage.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriCold Realty Trust 5.42% 5.32% 2.39% Public Storage 48.65% 28.12% 11.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AmeriCold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and Public Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriCold Realty Trust $1.78 billion 4.12 $48.16 million $1.17 30.85 Public Storage $2.85 billion 13.58 $1.52 billion $10.75 20.57

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriCold Realty Trust. Public Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AmeriCold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Public Storage beats AmeriCold Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers. Americold serves approximately 2,400 customers and employs approximately 11,000 associates worldwide.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.