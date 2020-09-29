American Express (NYSE:AXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

American Express has raised its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

AXP stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 200,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

