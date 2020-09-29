American Express (NYSE:AXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.
American Express has raised its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.
AXP stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 200,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
