America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Down 59.2% in September

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the August 31st total of 50,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.55. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.41% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

ATAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

In other news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $39,388.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,465.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

