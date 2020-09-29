AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.35% of AMCON Distributing worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.25. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $82.85.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $396.85 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

