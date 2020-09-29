Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Down 74.3% in September

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMBS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Amarantus BioScience has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Amarantus BioScience Company Profile

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

