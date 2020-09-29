Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Down 74.3% in September

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMBS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Amarantus BioScience has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Amarantus BioScience Company Profile
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Amarantus BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarantus BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.