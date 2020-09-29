Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AWCMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of Alumina stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 34.20. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

