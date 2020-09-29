Alphacat Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,570.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $760,254.70 and $8,570.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00260767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00089699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.30 or 0.01591662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00181363 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

