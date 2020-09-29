AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 144.6% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,552. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 177.4% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 23,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

