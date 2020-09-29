Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABTX. ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. 3,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $470.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $169,550.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E. Raimundo Riojas purchased 8,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $204,779.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $312,230. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.