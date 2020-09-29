Alcoa Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 19,073 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 547% compared to the average volume of 2,950 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on AA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,029.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 933.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 50,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.22. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $23.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

