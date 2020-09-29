AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.29. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

