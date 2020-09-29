Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Up 209.0% in September

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 209.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AKBTY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Akbank T.A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Shares of AKBTY opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.