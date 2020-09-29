Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

AIRG opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.49 million, a P/E ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Airgain by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

