Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. 342,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,788. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EADSY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Airbus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

