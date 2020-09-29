Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Now Covered by Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

ADC traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Agree Realty by 98.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

