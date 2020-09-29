AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 213.8% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

AGLNF stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

