AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on AGESY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC raised AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get AGEAS/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AGEAS/S has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. AGEAS/S had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGEAS/S will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AGEAS/S Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for AGEAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGEAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.