Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.22.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

