Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to post sales of $388.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.70 million to $404.50 million. Acushnet posted sales of $417.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 36.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 113.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,790 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,339. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

