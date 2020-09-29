Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actuant from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.38.

EPAC opened at $19.55 on Friday. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Actuant in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Actuant by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Actuant in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

