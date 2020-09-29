Actuant Corporation (EPAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) declared an annual dividend on Friday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Actuant has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Actuant stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Actuant has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

