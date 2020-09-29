Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Up 68.4% in September

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 11,358.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Acme United by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 405,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Acme United in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter.

Acme United stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. 208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,780. Acme United has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

