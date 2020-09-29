AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $900,000.00

Equities analysts predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report $900,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. AC Immune posted sales of $33.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $15.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.24 million to $17.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.07 million, with estimates ranging from $61.80 million to $80.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACIU shares. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of ACIU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.80. 39,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,576. The firm has a market cap of $342.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a current ratio of 20.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 747,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 426,542 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,176,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 118,104 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 104,557 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.