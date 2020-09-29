AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SKFRY stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. 2,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,640. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. AB SKF has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKFRY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

